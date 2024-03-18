Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces raid al-Shifa Hospital

Health Ministry in Gaza says Israeli raid on the hospital, the fourth since October, has resulted in casualties.

By Zaheena RasheedAlastair McCreadyLinah Alsaafin and Stephen Quillen
Published On 18 Mar 2024
  • Israeli forces stormed Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, with a military spokesman claiming Hamas fighters have regrouped inside the medical facility.
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry said the raid on the hospital – Israel’s fourth since October – has resulted in deaths and injuries.