Israel’s war on Gaza live: Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’ in Rafah
Defiant Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffs intensifying calls against a Rafah invasion where 1.5 million Palestinians are seeking shelter and safety.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s prime minister reiterates his intention to attack Rafah with ground forces to “finish the job” against Hamas as US allies say no “credible” plan exists to protect the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there.
- Intense battles are ongoing between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.