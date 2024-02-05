Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli strikes level homes, mosques
Dozens killed as Israeli jets level homes and a mosque in Deir el-Balah as Israel intensifies attacks on central Gaza Strip.
- Rescue teams search for survivors as local authorities say 30 people were killed in Israeli air attacks on “safe homes” and a mosque in central Gaza.
- Health workers, patients and displaced Palestinians trapped inside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City are “completely terrified”, reports Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum as videos show Israeli snipers killing at least seven Palestinians nearby.