Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ICJ warns of ‘perilous situation’ in Rafah
The world court was responding to a request from South Africa to intervene in Israel’s planned Rafah ground invasion.
- “Perilous situation” in Rafah in southern Gaza demands immediate implementation of existing provisional measures, says the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
- US President Biden says he hopes Israel “will not make any massive land invasion” on Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering, before a “temporary ceasefire”.