Israel’s war on Gaza live: Four dead as Israel hits city in Lebanon’s south

Three of the dead have been identified as civilians after Israeli strike on urban Nabatieh.

Smoke billows following Israeli bombardment in the village of Shihin in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 15 Feb 2024
  • At least four killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese city of Nabatieh in escalation of earlier strikes that killed a mother and two children, and Hezbollah fighter.
  • Israel launches “extensive wave of attacks” on southern Lebanon after “deep”  rocket strikes by Hezbollah kill one soldier and wound eight others.