Israel’s war on Gaza live: Four dead as Israel hits city in Lebanon’s south
Three of the dead have been identified as civilians after Israeli strike on urban Nabatieh.
- At least four killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese city of Nabatieh in escalation of earlier strikes that killed a mother and two children, and Hezbollah fighter.
- Israel launches “extensive wave of attacks” on southern Lebanon after “deep” rocket strikes by Hezbollah kill one soldier and wound eight others.