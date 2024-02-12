Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Rafah bombarded as Israel plans ground assault
Overnight bombardment in Rafah comes as Hamas says Israel’s planned ground assault would derail captive-truce talks.
- At least 63 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air and sea attacks on Rafah overnight, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
- Israel’s planned ground offensive on Rafah will “blow up” the captive exchange negotiations, the Al-Aqsa television channel quoted a senior Hamas leader as saying on Sunday.