Israel’s war on Gaza live: Jordan’s king urges ceasefire in Biden meeting
In a joint White House press conference with US President Biden, King Abdullah says ‘too many’ Palestinian civilians have been killed.
- Jordan’s King Abdullah II tells US President Joe Biden the world “cannot afford” Israel’s planned ground invasion on Rafah, where more than 1.4 million people are sheltering.
- Hamas says three more Israeli captives have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.