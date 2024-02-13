Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Jordan’s king urges ceasefire in Biden meeting

In a joint White House press conference with US President Biden, King Abdullah says ‘too many’ Palestinian civilians have been killed.

People inspect the damage in the rubble of buildings damaged during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. - Israel announced on February 12 the rescue of two hostages in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where the Hamas-run health ministry said "around 100" Palestinians including children were killed in heavy overnight air strikes. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 13 Feb 2024
  • Jordan’s King Abdullah II tells US President Joe Biden the world “cannot afford” Israel’s planned ground invasion on Rafah, where more than 1.4 million people are sheltering.
  • Hamas says three more Israeli captives have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.