Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: No truce deal yet as Rafah awaits breakthrough

Palestinians in Rafah fear Israel could invade before a truce is reached as prisoner-captive exchange talks continue.

people stand on the back of a truck loaded with belongings
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 14 Feb 2024
  • The number of Palestinian prisoners Hamas wants released is now the “main gap” as truce negotiations continue, US and Israeli officials tell Israel’s Walla news outlet.
  • The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has received South Africa’s request for it to intervene in Israel’s planned ground assault on Rafah.