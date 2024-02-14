Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: No truce deal yet as Rafah awaits breakthrough
Palestinians in Rafah fear Israel could invade before a truce is reached as prisoner-captive exchange talks continue.
- The number of Palestinian prisoners Hamas wants released is now the “main gap” as truce negotiations continue, US and Israeli officials tell Israel’s Walla news outlet.
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has received South Africa’s request for it to intervene in Israel’s planned ground assault on Rafah.