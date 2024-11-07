Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli strikes kill 40 in eastern Lebanon as besieged Gaza starves
Lebanese officials said dozens of Israel air strikes in the east of the country have killed 40 people, wounded 53.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said 40 people were killed and 53 wounded in a massive Israeli aerial bombardment of areas in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Baalbek city.
- The UN’s humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya has warned that Palestinian civilians held under “near-total brutal siege” by Israeli forces in northern Gaza are “starving while the world watches”.