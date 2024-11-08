Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli air strikes kill more than 100 across Gaza, Lebanon
At least 12 people were killed in the Israeli bombing of school shelter in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, civil defence workers said.
- More than 50 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza, medical sources told Al Jazeera, with at least 42 of the victims killed in Gaza’s besieged north.
- Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reports that Israeli forces killed 53 people and wounded 161 in raids across the country over the previous 24 hours.