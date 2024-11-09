Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli air strikes pound Beirut; famine fears in besieged north Gaza
A wave of Israeli air strikes has pounded the Lebanese capital as experts warn of ‘catastrophic’ conditions in besieged north Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel attacked the Lebanese capital Beirut with a new wave of powerful air strikes overnight after ordering residents in the city’s southern suburb to flee for their lives.
- The independent Famine Review Committee of global food security experts warns that action must be taken “within days” to avert famine in northern Gaza and “alleviate this catastrophic situation” amid a monthlong Israeli military siege.