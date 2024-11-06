Live updatesLive updates,
US election 2024 live: Trump wins, Harris expected to concede defeat
Republican elected US president for second time, with projections showing him easily over the threshold required to win race.
- Donald Trump has been elected United States president for a second term nearly four years after leaving office, with projections showing the Republican comfortably clearing the 270 electoral vote threshold required to win the White House.
- His Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, has yet to concede defeat but will deliver remarks at Howard University in Washington, DC later on Wednesday.