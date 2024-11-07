Live updatesLive updates,
US election 2024 live: Harris concedes after Trump wins presidential race
Kamala Harris tells supporters not to ‘despair’ as world leaders congratulate Donald Trump on election victory.
Video Duration 01 minutes 41 seconds
- Democrat Kamala Harris has conceded the United States presidential election after her Republican rival, Donald Trump, won the White House.
- The US vice president pledged in her concession speech to help with a peaceful transfer of power as world leaders congratulate Trump on his re-election.