LIVE: Countdown to Lebanon ceasefire as Israel reaches deal with Hezbollah

Israel and Hezbollah traded fire in advance of a ceasefire, which US President Joe Biden said would see Israeli forces withdraw from Lebanon over 60 days.

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 27 Nov 2024
  • People shelter from Israeli bombardment in Beirut and across Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah continue to launch attacks in the lead-up to an agreed-upon ceasefire, set to begin at 4am local time (02:00 GMT).
  • US President Joe Biden says the deal between Israel and Hezbollah involves Israeli forces withdrawing from Lebanon over 60 days, with Lebanon’s military taking control of territory in the south of the country to ensure Hezbollah does not rebuild forces.