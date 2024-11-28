Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Lebanon truce holds; Israeli attacks on Gaza ‘absolutely terrifying’
Israel continues to bombard Gaza as people in Lebanon return to their badly- damaged homes as a fragile truce holds.
- People are returning to their damaged homes in parts of Lebanon as a fragile truce holds between Israel and Hezbollah, while the Lebanese armed group said it achieved “victory” over Israeli forces and that its fighters remain at the ready.
- Heavy Israeli bombardment is “absolutely terrifying” for Palestinian civilians who remain trapped in the north of the Gaza Strip, a senior UNRWA official said.