LIVE: Lebanon truce holds; Israeli attacks on Gaza ‘absolutely terrifying’

Israel continues to bombard Gaza as people in Lebanon return to their badly- damaged homes as a fragile truce holds.

Palestinians mourn as they hold the body of a relative, killed in an Israeli strike, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on November 27, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 28 Nov 2024
  • People are returning to their damaged homes in parts of Lebanon as a fragile truce holds between Israel and Hezbollah, while the Lebanese armed group said it achieved “victory” over Israeli forces and that its fighters remain at the ready.
  • Heavy Israeli bombardment is “absolutely terrifying” for Palestinian civilians who remain trapped in the north of the Gaza Strip, a senior UNRWA official said.