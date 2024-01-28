Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Aid cuts are ‘collective punishment’ – UNRWA

People fleeing Khan Younis are sleeping in streets flooded with sewage in Rafah as 7 countries suspend UNRWA funding.

a man carries a child through a flooded tent camp
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 28 Jan 2024
  • Thousands fleeing fighting in Khan Younis have arrived in overcrowded Rafah, where people are sleeping on the street and in tent camps flooded with sewage.
  • Cutting a “lifeline” to 2 million people in Gaza is “collective punishment”, says Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.