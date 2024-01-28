Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Aid cuts are ‘collective punishment’ – UNRWA
People fleeing Khan Younis are sleeping in streets flooded with sewage in Rafah as 7 countries suspend UNRWA funding.
- Thousands fleeing fighting in Khan Younis have arrived in overcrowded Rafah, where people are sleeping on the street and in tent camps flooded with sewage.
- Cutting a “lifeline” to 2 million people in Gaza is “collective punishment”, says Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.