Israel’s war on Gaza live: Deadly Israeli attacks across Gaza
Deadly Israeli attacks continue in Gaza’s residential areas and refugee camps as Netanyahu says he ‘will not compromise’.
- Several Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah as well as the Jabalia and al-Bureij refugee camps, while Israel continues to bombard Khan Younis.
- “Full Israeli security control… is contrary to a Palestinian State,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a post on X.