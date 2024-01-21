Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Deadly Israeli attacks across Gaza

Deadly Israeli attacks continue in Gaza’s residential areas and refugee camps as Netanyahu says he ‘will not compromise’.

a family wearing black gather around a body covered in flowers
Relatives of 17-year-old Palestinian Tevfik Hijazi, who was shot by Israeli forces during a raid, mourn during his funeral in Ramallah, West Bank on Saturday [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 21 Jan 2024
  • Several Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah as well as the Jabalia and al-Bureij refugee camps, while Israel continues to bombard Khan Younis.
  • “Full Israeli security control… is contrary to a Palestinian State,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a post on X.