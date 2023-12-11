Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza death toll nears 18,000 amid Israeli attacks

Palestinian health officials say 17,997 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7 as Israel continues widened assault across the Strip.

Displaced Palestinians Forced Further South On Gaza Strip As Israel Intensifies Military Offensive KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - DECEMBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts graphic content) Palestinians injured in an Israeli airstrike arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on December 10, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.The United Nations deems nowhere in Gaza was safe for civilians as Israel stepped up military operations after a sustained truce between Hamas and Israel did not hold further than a week despite diplomatic talks and captives released. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
By Alastair MccreadyUsaid Siddiqui and Federica Marsi
Published On 11 Dec 2023
  • About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.
  • A special UN General Assembly session to be held on Tuesday comes after Egypt and Mauritania invoke resolution 377, “Uniting for Peace”.