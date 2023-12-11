Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza death toll nears 18,000 amid Israeli attacks
Palestinian health officials say 17,997 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7 as Israel continues widened assault across the Strip.
- About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.
- A special UN General Assembly session to be held on Tuesday comes after Egypt and Mauritania invoke resolution 377, “Uniting for Peace”.