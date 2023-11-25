Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas live news: Relief as prisoners and captives return home
Gaza truce holds on day 1; Hamas sends new list of captives due for release on Saturday.
- Thirty-nine Palestinians and 13 Israelis were welcomed home after release from Israeli prisons and captivity in Gaza, respectively. Ten Thais and one Filipino were also freed from Gaza and will soon be travelling home.
- Israeli prime minister’s office says it has received a list of captives to be released on Saturday, the second day of the four-day truce.