Israel-Hamas live news: Relief as prisoners and captives return home

Gaza truce holds on day 1; Hamas sends new list of captives due for release on Saturday.

Marah Bakeer, right, a former Palestinian prisoner who was released by the Israeli authorities, is welcome at her family house in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina
By Abubakr Al-Shamahi and Kevin Doyle
Published On 25 Nov 2023
  • Thirty-nine Palestinians and 13 Israelis were welcomed home after release from Israeli prisons and captivity in Gaza, respectively. Ten Thais and one Filipino were also freed from Gaza and will soon be travelling home.
  • Israeli prime minister’s office says it has received a list of captives to be released on Saturday, the second day of the four-day truce.