News|Military

Russian nuclear-capable bomber plane crashes, killing six people

Tu-95 plane crashed during a training flight in an uninhabited area of Amur region, Defence Ministry says.

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MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform a flypast over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, on June 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. The 75th-anniversary marks the end of the Great Patriotic War when the Nazi's capitulated to the then Soviet Union. (Photo by Nina Zotina - Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)
Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform a flypast over Moscow's Red Square [File: Nina Zotina/Getty]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 29 Sep 2026

A Russian military aircraft has crashed in the eastern region of Amur, killing at least six crew members and leaving one hospitalised, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

Russian state media on Tuesday cited the ministry as saying the Tu-95 plane crashed during a training flight in an uninhabited area of Amur, a region bordering China.

The plane was flying without ammunition, according to the TASS state-run news agency.

Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s military as saying that an Aerospace Forces commission had been dispatched “to the crash site to establish all the circumstances of the incident”.

Unverified social media videos of the purported crash aftermath showed large amounts of smoke rising from the burning aircraft.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 9: In this handout image supplied by Host photo agency / RIA Novosti, An Ilyushin Il-78 Midas air force tanker and a Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bomber during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2015 in Moscow, Russia. The Victory Day parade commemorates the end of World War II in Europe. (Photo by Host photo agency / RIA Novosti via Getty Images)
An Ilyushin Il-78 Midas air force tanker and a Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bomber during a military parade [File: RIA Novosti/Getty Images]

The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, Soviet-era bomber aircraft that can carry, launch and deliver nuclear weapons.

It was first flown in 1952 but was only introduced into service in 1956 and remains in use, often by the Russian military in routine military exercises.

This is not the first time aircraft have gone down in Russia’s Far East. In July last year, an Antonov An-24 plane crashed in poor weather conditions on its way to the town of Tynda, killing all 48 people on board.

In August 2021, a Mil Mi-8 crashed in the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia with 16 people on board, most of whom were tourists.

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