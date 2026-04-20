Gunman kills Canadian woman, injures six at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

President Claudia Sheinbaum says she instructed authorities to ‘thoroughly investigate’ incident outside Mexico City.

A gunman has fatally shot ⁠a Canadian woman and injured six ⁠others at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids, a ‌popular tourist and archaeological site outside of Mexico City, authorities say.

The perpetrator later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday, local officials said. The State of Mexico said four of the injured ⁠victims were shot and two others suffered from falls.

“Care is being provided to the people who were affected, and the presence of elements from the state Secretariat of Security will be maintained,” Governor Delfina Gomez Alvarez wrote on X.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said she is closely monitoring the situation, and her government is in contact with the Canadian embassy.

“I have instructed the Security Cabinet to thoroughly investigate these events and provide all necessary support,” Sheinbaum wrote on X.

“Personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and Culture are already heading to the site to provide assistance and accompaniment, along with local authorities.”

The pre-Hispanic ⁠city was one ⁠of the most important cultural centres in Mesoamerica.

The incident comes less than two months from the start of the FIFA World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

Concerns over the security situation in Mexico came to the forefront in February after violence erupted across parts of the country, following the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as “El Mencho”.