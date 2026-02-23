‘El Mencho’ killing sparks ‘overwhelming fear’ as violence erupts in Mexico

As news of El Mencho’s killing spread, a wave of violence swept across the country. And some fear worse could follow.

The killing of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as “El Mencho”, who had long been on the run from the authorities, led to a wave of violence across the country, plunging some parts into a state of chaos.

As the leader of one of Mexico’s most rapidly expanding criminal networks, the 59-year-old was notorious for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the United States, while orchestrating brazen attacks against government officials.

That defiance reached a breaking point on Sunday during a high-stakes military operation in the town of Tapalpa.

El Mencho was killed in a shootout in his home state of Jalisco as the Mexican military moved in to apprehend him. The retaliation was instantaneous. As news of the operation spread, a coordinated wave of violence exploded through the country, reaching at least 18 of Mexico’s 32 states.

Across the republic, suspected members of organised groups torched buses and businesses, and erected fiery roadblocks. For those caught in the crossfire, the speed of the chaos was a reminder of the cartels’ reach.

“The fear that remains in society is overwhelming,” a resident of Zitacuaro, Michoacan, one of the states hit by the unrest, told Al Jazeera, requesting anonymity.

“That’s when you realise the immense power these organisations have, because they can collapse a city in a matter of minutes.”

“They have co-opted the leaders who manage transport, and at any moment they can block the entrances and exits of a city … they can completely paralyse a city’s movement,” the Michoacan resident added. “All basic services are disrupted: going to hospitals, grocery shopping, ordering food. It becomes total chaos.”

The US Embassy in Mexico issued a security alert to its citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon, urging them to remain indoors.

According to some analysts, these actions were not merely reactive chaos; they were a form of strategic communication.

“[These] are the way a criminal order responds when it feels challenged,” security analyst Edgar Guerra shared on X. “To understand them, you have to look at the meaning behind them, not just the fires or the territory.”

‘Absolute coordination’

The operation against El Mencho was carried out by Mexican special forces with intelligence support from the US.

“There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said on social media.

“My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet. We work every day for peace, security, justice, and the wellbeing of Mexico,” she added.

In the US, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had a $15m reward for El Mencho’s capture, making him one of the most sought-after targets among druglords.

Authorities in Jalisco, Michoacan and Guanajuato said at least 14 other people were killed in the violence on Sunday, among them seven members of the National Guard.

The succession crisis

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state and host city for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, was almost completely shut down on Sunday as fearful residents stayed home.

Uncertainty over who might lead El Mencho’s cartel hovered over the city.

“There’s no clear person to take over, and that’s bad news in terms of what could happen next,” Al Jazeera’s John Holman explained from Mexico City.

“Different bosses within the cartel, perhaps regional ones, could start disputing for power. We’ve seen this happen time and time again, from Guerrero to Sinaloa,” he added, referring to other big cartels. “Eventually, that leads to a civil war between different factions.”

The timing is particularly sensitive in the wake of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“That spells additional problems for Mexico,” Holman said. “So this, at the moment, is a triumph for the Mexican government, but it could turn into an even bigger problem in the weeks and months ahead,” he added.

For common Mexicans, the fall of a kingpin could also signal the rise of extortions and forced recruitment as fractured cells within El Mencho’s cartel scramble for resources.

“A lot of people at the moment in Jalisco … are sheltering in place. There is no school tomorrow,” Holman said.

Meanwhile, some residents have turned to the streets to gauge the immediate danger, closely monitoring bus stops and taxi stands for signs of movement.

“If the city wakes up without public transport, it means something is going to happen,” a resident, who requested anonymity, warned.

“Difficult days are ahead of us. Even if things had somehow felt relatively calm on one side, you don’t know what’s going to happen now.”