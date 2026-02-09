Child among 4 killed in latest Russian missile and drone barrage: Ukraine

Ukraine’s foreign minister calls for complete EU entry ban on Russians participating in the war.

At least four people, including a woman and her child, have been killed in Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, according to local officials.

The Ukrainian air force said in a statement on Monday that Russian forces fired 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones across Ukraine overnight.

The attacks killed a woman and her 10-year-old son in a residential area of the eastern town of Bohodukhiv, as well as a 71-year-old man in the northern Chernihiv region, Ukrainian officials said.

Another person was killed and two others wounded in the southern port city of Odesa, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper. Residential infrastructure and a gas pipeline were also damaged in an attack on a residential building in the area, said Kiper, accusing Russia of committing “another war crime … against civilians”.

At least nine others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by drones that struck the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which has denied targeting civilians deliberately since it launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country in February 2022.

The missile and drone barrage cut power to tens of thousands of people amid freezing temperatures, as Russia continues its winter campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s national railway operator reported additional attacks on rail infrastructure in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

‘Set the right price’

Following the attacks, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for the European Union to impose a complete entry ban on Russians fighting against Ukraine. “This will set the right price for the wrong choices,” he wrote in a post on X.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have continued despite ongoing peace talks brokered by the United States between the two sides to end the four-year-long conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said US President Donald Trump’s administration has set a June deadline for Moscow and Kyiv to reach a deal.

But the warring parties remain deadlocked over the future status of the eastern Ukrainian territory captured by Russia. Moscow has demanded Kyiv cede the fifth of the Donetsk region that it still controls, a proposal Ukraine has rejected.

Trilateral negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks, according to Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates extradited a man accused of shooting Russia’s deputy military intelligence chief, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, in an attempted assassination. Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Ukraine of ordering the attack.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some previous assassinations in Russia but has denied being behind the attempt on Alekseyev’s life.