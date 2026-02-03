Russia renews attacks on frozen Ukrainian cities

Hundreds of drones and missiles struck Kyiv and Kharkiv overnight, leaving thousands of homes without heat.

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and its second-largest city, Kharkiv, as a supposed weeklong truce amid winter conditions ended, according to Ukrainian officials.

‍Russia ‍attacked with 450 drones and more than 60 ⁠missiles overnight, ​Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii ‍Sybiha said on Tuesday, accusing ‍Moscow of having waited for temperatures to drop before renewing its targeting of energy infrastructure amid brutal subzero conditions.

United States President Donald Trump said last week that Russia had agreed to pause attacks on Ukraine’s cities amid the freezing weather. Moscow has concentrated fire on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure every winter since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

At least two people were wounded in the capital and two others in Kharkiv amid the barrage on Tuesday, officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali ⁠Klitschko ​said 1,170 ‍residential buildings ⁠in the capital were left ​without ‌heating as temperatures dropped to -17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Russia targeted Kyiv “in the bitter cold with another massive strike” overnight, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram, urging residents to remain in shelters.

The attacks affected five city districts, causing damage to three apartment blocks and a building housing a kindergarten, he said.

Footage on social media showed the upper floors of an apartment building in the capital engulfed in flames.

According to unconfirmed media reports, two thermal power plants in the capital were hit.

Energy company DTEK said that the overnight attack was the largest of the year and had damaged facilities across the country.

‘Maximum destruction’

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in recent weeks have knocked out heating and power to hundreds of residential blocks in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Tuesday’s attacks aimed to “cause maximum destruction … and leave the city without heat during severe frost”.

As a result of the attacks, officials had to cut heating to 820 buildings to drain coolant in order to prevent the wider network from freezing, he said.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said the attacks had knocked out power in the towns of Izyum and Balakliya in Kharkiv region, and struck two apartment buildings in the ⁠northern city of Sumy.

Ivan Fedorov, military administrator in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, said on Telegram that a 38-year-old woman had been killed in a drone attack in a suburb.

So-called truce fails

Trump had announced on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to his personal request to halt attacks on “Kyiv and various towns” amid the bitterly cold winter weather.

Moscow said it had agreed to the request, but said the truce would last only until Sunday, and did not link the measure to the freezing temperatures.

Kyiv, which had welcomed the move, said the truce was supposed to continue for a week from January 30, but reported that Moscow had kept up its attacks anyway.

The attacks came as Russian and Ukrainian officials prepare to meet for a new round of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“Neither anticipated diplomatic efforts ​in ‌Abu Dhabi this week nor [Putin’s] promises to ‌the United States ‌kept him ⁠from continuing terror against ordinary people in the ‌harshest winter,” Sybiha wrote on social media.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was prioritising more attacks over peace talks.

“Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than turning to diplomacy,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy had suggested on Monday that recent “de-escalation” with Russia was helping build trust in the negotiations.

Reporting from Kyiv, Al Jazeera’s Audrey MacAlpine said that issues around territory remain a major sticking point in negotiations. But with neither Putin nor Zelenskyy scheduled to appear at the talks, it is “unlikely that that particular issue will be resolved”.

Many Ukrainians, however, are hoping that the talks might result in a pause in the ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure, she said.