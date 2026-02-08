Russia says second suspect in general’s shooting arrested in Dubai

Lyubomir Korba is extradited from the UAE, where he fled hours after Friday’s attack, Russia’s FSB says.

A man accused of shooting a high-ranking Russian military official on Friday has been taken into custody, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The suspect, Russian national Lyubomir Korba, was arrested and extradited from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where he fled hours after the attack, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the FSB.

Korba is accused of ambushing and shooting Russia’s deputy military intelligence chief, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, in the stairway of his Moscow apartment building, leaving him with wounds in his arm, leg and chest. Alekseyev was hospitalised and has undergone surgery, according to Russian media.

Korba was detained in Dubai with assistance from UAE partners, according to the FSB, Russia’s primary intelligence and security agency.

An alleged accomplice was arrested in Moscow while another, a woman, crossed into Ukraine, the FSB said. TASS added that “a search for the organisers of the attack is ongoing.”

Moscow blames Kyiv

Russian officials accused Ukraine of being behind the attack, which occurred a day after peace talks involving Russian, Ukrainian and United States officials had concluded in Abu Dhabi with a prisoner swap but no breakthrough on ending Russia’s four-year war on Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the shooting a “terrorist act” by Ukraine aimed at sabotaging those talks.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on senior Russian military officers that Moscow has attributed to Ukraine.

Advertisement

In December, a car bomb killed Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the General Staff.

In April, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational department of the General Staff, was killed by a bomb placed in his car parked near his apartment building just outside Moscow.

After Moskalik’s killing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had been briefed on the “liquidation” of top Russian military figures, adding that “justice inevitably comes” without naming Moskalik.

Korba’s arrest came as the Ministry of Defence said Russian forces captured two more villages in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy regions, furthering a slow advance it hopes may give the Kremlin the edge in peace negotiations.

The main obstacle in the talks remains the future status of territory in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has demanded Kyiv cede the fifth of the Donetsk region that it still controls, a proposal Ukraine has rejected. Trilateral negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks, according to Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump gave Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to end the war.