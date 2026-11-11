‘I pay $500 for 5 square metres’: Spain’s protesters, in their own words

Young people are trapped in the family home or forced to pay high rents for cramped accommodation, at the mercy of landlords.

Tens of thousands of young people have protested across Spain in recent weeks, rallying against the country’s acute housing crisis. On Wednesday, many have gone on strike, heeding calls by Spain’s biggest unions for a nationwide walkout under the slogan: “Salarios, vivienda y precios” – or “wages, housing, and prices”.

Anger grew last month after the forcible eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from the Madrid flat where she had lived for the past seven decades. Her corporate landlord had raised the rent to a level above her means. As the public outcry worsened, she died in hospital the day the property owners who had evicted her agreed to allow her to return to her home.

To protect vulnerable renters, the government presented two emergency decrees to parliament, but these were defeated by right-wing parties.

Spain’s left-wing coalition government called a snap election for November 29, hoping to capitalise on anger over the housing crisis to rally voters as Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had trailed in the polls to the conservative People’s Party and the far-right Vox party.

Against this backdrop, the Bank of Spain has said the country has a shortage of 750,000 homes, but this figure could rise to 1 million by next year.

Al Jazeera spoke to several protesters about their demands:

‘I still live with my parents as housing is so expensive’

Haris Javaid Sharif, 24, a data analyst, lives with his parents, brother and sister in a 44sq-metre (474-foot) flat in Barcelona. Sharif earns $1,900 per month net. The family pay $745 for their rented flat, of which he pays half. He still lives with his parents as average rental prices for a three-bedroom flat in Barcelona range between $954 and $1,684.

Advertisement

“After the pandemic, we were evicted from our flat because we owed five months rent. My father and I could not work because of the pandemic. When we got the 2,500 euros ($2,800), the owner did not want to negotiate and we lost our home.

“We went 11 months without work and we lived in two-room accommodation. I thought it only happens to vulnerable people, but it can happen to anyone.

“I still live with my parents as housing is so expensive. I am joining the strike to try to press these politicians. The housing problems for youngsters is the biggest problem. I speak to people who don’t see themselves buying a house in 10 years’ time.”

‘We are worried our landlord might kick us out’

Bea Garcia de la Torre, 32, who works for a foundation in Madrid, shares a 70sq-metre (753sq-foot) flat with her brother. They pay $1,229 per month in rent. She earns $2,400 per month.

“I am not in the worst position. There are some people who have to pay half their monthly wages in rent. My brother and I share the rent, but the landlord is trying to get us to pay for the central heating, which is something which should be paid for by the community. We are also worried that he might put up the rent to an astronomical amount or kick us out.

“I will join this general strike because it is a good chance to change the housing policy in this country, just like we did with a similar action and won the right to an eight-hour day.”

‘The landlord could push up the rent or just get rid of us’

Iratxe Gonzalez, 27, a social worker, shares a flat in Madrid with three other people. She earns $1,200 per month, of which she pays $400 in rent for the flat of 45sq metres (484sq foot).

“I needed to leave my parents’ home, but the flat is very small, and we only have a short-term contract of one year. It is not very secure. The landlord could push up the rent or just get rid of us. I feel this is an issue which is important for every young person in Spain right now.”

‘The average for leaving home in Spain is 30 years old’

Ignacio Redrado, a 32-year-old teacher who could only afford to leave home when he was 26, earns $2,245 and pays $337 in rent per month. He shares a cramped flat in Madrid with four others, which measures 60 sq metres (646sq feet). They pay $1,067 per month in rent. Madrid has the highest rental prices in Spain, with an average flat for four people costing between $2,500 and $6,737.

Advertisement

“The average for leaving home in Spain is 30 years old. We have called a general strike because we cannot take any more. We must act. It is not about this government. The power should be with the people. We must solve the problem of housing. We want indefinite rental contracts and more social housing.”

‘My bedroom measures only two metres by 2.6 metres’

Arturo Leon, 24, works with an NGO and hopes to study for a doctorate in housing justice. He shares a small flat in Barcelona with four others and pays $506 per month in rent.

“We do not have a contract, and there are lots of things in the flat which are broken, but the landlord refuses to fix. My bedroom measures only two metres by 2.6 metres (6.6 feet by 8.5 feet). But despite this, the landlord is threatening to put up the rent. This is a perfect example of why I will be joining the general strike.”