Israeli forces kill disabled man in southern Syria raid, state media says

Civilian with a disability shot dead by Israeli forces during raid in Jamla, in western Deraa countryside, SANA reports.

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Israeli forces have killed a man with a disability during a raid in Syria’s southern Deraa governorate, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

The civilian was shot dead early on Thursday in the village of Jamla in Daraa’s western countryside, where Israeli forces had deployed snipers on rooftops, SANA reported.

The victim’s body was brought to Deraa National Hospital, the agency added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report.

Since Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was removed in December 2024, the Israeli army has waged hundreds of strikes in the country and routinely moved forces into Syrian territory.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has condemned Israel’s “aggressions”, saying they “undermine peace and security”.

In recent days, Israeli forces have reportedly carried out raids and destroyed olive groves in Quneitra province, near Deraa.

In one raid on Thursday, in the village of Turnejeh in the Quneitra countryside, Israeli forces searched homes and detained one person, according to SANA.

Earlier in the week, Israeli forces destroyed trees in a large field by the village of Saida, the agency reported.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned “the intensification of incursions by the Israeli occupation” in Quneitra and Deraa.

Israeli officials have repeatedly said they plan to keep troops in what they call a “security zone” in southern Syria.

The two countries have opened negotiations for a security agreement, but the talks have been largely stalled since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran in February.