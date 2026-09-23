President Ahmed al-Sharaa calls for Israeli withdrawal, condemning its attacks as Syria emerges from civil war.

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa has called for Israel to withdraw from internationally-recognised Syrian territory in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying Israel’s actions undermined the country’s security and progress after a devastating civil war.

“We reject Israeli attempts to impose a fait accompli. We reject their aggressions, which undermine peace and security,” he said, asserting that there have been “500 air strikes, more than 1,200 incursions and 300 detentions” in Syria by Israel.

“It is reminiscent of [an] era that we thought was long gone,” he added.

Al-Sharaa, a former fighter aligned with Syria’s al-Nusra Front armed group, came to power in 2024 after overthrowing Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Journey of recovery

Now charged with rebuilding the shattered nation, al-Sharaa told the UN that Syria had emerged “from crisis to an opportunity”.

“The bloodshed was stopped; destruction was stopped. Syria started the journey of reconstruction, of recovery,” al-Sharaa said, citing state control over arms, the lifting of international sanctions and the rebuilding of military and civilian institutions.

In a speech lasting about 10 minutes, al-Sharaa also cited the “safe and decent” return of about 3.5 million refugees and displaced people, after the conflict spurred a refugee crisis that strained neighbouring countries and stoked persistent hostilities towards migrants in some Western countries.

This was the Syrian president’s second address to the UN General Assembly following his speech last year.

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Long an international pariah, Syria under its new leadership is now courting international investment and political backing even as its United States-backed neighbour, Israel, deepens ties with armed factions from Syria’s Druze minority.

Al-Sharaa urged the international community to commit to a 1974 agreement that created a UN-supervised separation zone between Israeli and Syrian forces, demanding that Israel withdraw from the occupied Golan Heights.

In July, during the first visit by a UN chief to Damascus since 2009, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated that the area was Syrian territory, describing Israel’s occupation as “totally unacceptable”.

Al-Sharaa insisted the strategic and water-rich area “will remain Syrian territory” after Colombia recognised Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the area last month.