Israeli attacks in Gaza kill four, including a young girl

Gaza hospitals report four dead in 24 hours, as the death toll since the October ‘ceasefire’ rises to 1,538.

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Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed four Palestinians, including a child, in the past 24 hours as the Israeli military continues to expand its control inside the territory.

The deaths included a young girl who was killed by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza near the Jabalia refugee camp, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Gaza City, said a strike on a vehicle in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood killed one person and seriously injured another.

A separate strike killed a man on a bicycle in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that a fourth person had died on Thursday of wounds sustained earlier in an Israeli strike.

Along with the deadly attacks, the Israeli military continues to grab more land inside Gaza. Close to two million people live in what remains of the shrinking territory, which is littered with thousands of tonnes of rubble and debris.

“Israel is expanding their control inside Gaza,” Mahmoud explained, noting that Israeli troops have been “taking more land since the ceasefire” and expanding from northern Gaza inward to the centre and westward.

“People cannot return to their homes, and most buildings in the areas Israel controls have been left in ruins,” the reporter said.

Al Jazeera’s maps have shown that nearly two-thirds of Gaza is under Israeli military control or subject to access restrictions.

At least 1,538 Palestinians have been killed and 5,498 injured since the “ceasefire” took effect in October last year, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

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Israel has killed more than 74,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.