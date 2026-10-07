Three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza: In numbers

Three years of attacks has devastated Gaza, killing tens of thousands, destroying homes, and collapsing essential services.

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Three years have passed since Israel launched its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s assault began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and other Palestinian groups attacked southern Israel, killing 1,139 people and taking about 240 captive.

Israel responded with relentless bombardment and turned its 16-year blockade into a total stranglehold.

A “ceasefire” took effect on October 10, 2025, but attacks and killings have continued.

Here is where things stand, in numbers:

1 out of 30 people in Gaza killed

Three years of Israeli attacks have killed at least 74,000 Palestinians, including at least 21,000 children. That is about one in every 30 people, or 3 percent of the pre-war population.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health counts only deaths recorded at hospitals or officially registered. The true toll is likely much higher, as it excludes the thousands still buried under rubble or missing.

1 out of 13 people in Gaza injured

The human toll extends beyond the dead.

More than 175,000 people have been injured, about one in every 13 people in Gaza.

A conservative WHO estimate suggests roughly 24 percent of the injured have life-changing injuries requiring long-term rehabilitation, a quarter of them children.

Gaza’s few remaining health facilities are overwhelmed and running on dwindling supplies.

A ‘ceasefire’ in name only

Since the “ceasefire” took effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has violated it with near-daily attacks, killing more than 1,000 people.

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An Al Jazeera analysis found Israel attacked Gaza on 325 of the past 361 days, leaving only 36 days with no reported attacks, deaths or injuries.

Despite continuing attacks, the US insists that the “ceasefire” is still holding.

Israel still killing Palestinians

Since the “ceasefire” took effect at noon on October 10, Israel has killed at least 1,460 Palestinians and injured 5,116, according to the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

94 percent of all hospitals and clinics damaged

Israel has attacked nearly all of Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare facilities.

After three years, 94 percent are fully or partially out of service, leaving patients without essential care, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Only 42 of 666 facilities are still functioning.

Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, hospitals must not be attacked, and international humanitarian law gives medical units and personnel special protection. Under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, intentionally attacking a hospital is a war crime.

91 percent of Gaza’s households face water insecurity

Since October 2023, Israel has systematically targeted Gaza’s already fragile water infrastructure, striking wells, pipelines, desalination plants and sewage systems.

UN experts say most of the water and sanitation network has been damaged or destroyed. Local authorities report shattered pipes and wells either contaminated by sewage or cut off by fighting and displacement.

Nearly half of Gaza’s population now survives on less than six litres (1.6 gallons) of water a day for drinking and cooking. The emergency minimum for “short-term survival” is 20 litres (5.3 gallons).

Nearly all homes destroyed or damaged

The destruction across Gaza is near total, with 82 percent of all structures destroyed.

According to OCHA, entire neighbourhoods have been wiped out, leaving 1.98 million Palestinians displaced. That is 90 percent of the population.

Newly updated Google Maps satellite imagery shows the scale of destruction across the besieged Gaza Strip nearly three years into Israel’s genocidal war.

93 percent of schools need rebuilding

Gaza’s education system has collapsed. About 93 percent of schools need complete reconstruction, according to OCHA, leaving more than 700,000 students without access to formal education.

At least 63 university buildings have been destroyed, and those still standing are being used as shelters for displaced people.

Deadliest place to be a journalist

Nearly 300 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7, including 12 from Al Jazeera, according to the Shireen Abu Akleh Observatory.

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These are the Al Jazeera staff members killed by Israeli attacks:

Samer Abudaqa

Hamza Dahdouh

Ismail al-Ghoul

Ahmed al-Louh

Hossam Shabat

Ibrahim Thaher

Mohammed Qreiqeh

Mohammed Nofal

Anas al-Sharif

Mohammed Salama

Mohammed Wishah

Ahmed Wishah

Israel bars foreign media from Gaza, apart from a few reporters embedded with its soldiers under strict military censorship.

Illustrations by Muhammet Okur