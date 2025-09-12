Trump says ‘high degree of certainty’ Charlie Kirk shooter in custody

United States President Donald Trump has said that “with a high degree of certainty” that the gunman suspect in right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk’s killing has been caught.

Trump said on Friday that a minister, who is also linked to law enforcement, turned in the suspect to authorities. “Somebody that was very close to him” Trump said.

Trump told Fox & Friends that he hoped the suspect got “the death penalty”.

The FBI and state officials on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The president said he was informed of the suspect’s arrest “five minutes before I walked in” the studio, praising local authorities for their coordination. “They did a great job, everybody worked together. It all worked out,” he said.

Trump paid tribute to Kirk, calling him “the finest person” who was “like a son” to him. He said Kirk was “a brilliant guy” who helped him win the election with TikTok and energised young voters. “I’ve never seen young people go to one person like they did to Charlie,” Trump added.

The suspect is “28 or 29” according to Trump was speaking on Fox News.

More to come…