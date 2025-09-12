Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Charlie Kirk shot dead; FBI releases images of ‘person of interest’
A federal manhunt is under way for anyone involved in the assassination of the conservative commentator and Trump ally.
Published On 12 Sep 2025
- The FBI office in Salt Lake City, Utah, has posted two images of a “person of interest” in the killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative American activist and ally of United States President Donald Trump.
- Kirk was speaking at a debate at Utah Valley University when authorities say a shooter fired a single round from a rooftop, fatally striking him in the neck in an apparent targeted assassination.