‘Beyond horrific’: Several killed in Israeli attack on north Gaza school

‘Panic, fear, and terror that swept through the school overwhelming’ says survivor. of strike in Jabalia an-Nazla.

At least eight people have been killed, including children, in an Israeli bombardment of the Halimah al-Saadiyah School in Jabalia an-Nazla, in northern Gaza, where displaced Palestinians were sheltering, according to sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City who spoke to Al Jazeera.

Several people were also injured in the attack. Survivors relayed a harrowing scene of inferno.

“I saw the whole area filled with dust – that’s when I realised the strike had hit this place,” Abu Haitham Khalla told Al Jazeera, standing among the rubble.

“The panic, fear, and terror that swept through the school was overwhelming. There were about 1,000 displaced people sheltering here – tents and classrooms all being used as refuge,” he said.

“So far, 10 people have been confirmed killed, in addition to many injuries – all of them women and children,” he added.

Another witness, Ahmed Khalla, said he found dead victims people lying on the floor of a classroom. “Children torn apart, charred. Women who had done absolutely nothing. The scenes were beyond horrific. I saw a little girl without a head – literally, without a head.”