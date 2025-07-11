Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, Netanyahu says deal could be ‘few days’ away
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes to reach a deal in a few days for the release of more Israeli captives held by Hamas.
- Israeli forces intensify air and ground attacks on Gaza, killing at least 82 Palestinians, including nine aid seekers, across the besieged territory in 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.