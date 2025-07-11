Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, Netanyahu says deal could be ‘few days’ away

By Alastair McCready and Ted Regencia
Published On 11 Jul 2025
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes to reach a deal in a few days for the release of more Israeli captives held by Hamas.
  • Israeli forces intensify air and ground attacks on Gaza, killing at least 82 Palestinians, including nine aid seekers, across the besieged territory in 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.