BREAKINGBREAKING,
Hungary says it will withdraw from ICC as Israel’s Netanyahu visits
Published On 3 Apr 2025
Hungary’s government has announced it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), just before Prime Minister Viktor Orban was to receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the subject of an ICC arrest warrant.
“Hungary exits the International Criminal Court. The government will initiate the withdrawal procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework,” Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas posted on Facebook on Thursday.
More to come…
Source: Al Jazeera