LIVE: Israel kills almost 80 Palestinians in Gaza attacks, bombs UN clinic
Israeli missiles attack on UN clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp kills 22 as death toll over past 24 hours nears 80.
- Several more people have been reported killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza overnight after medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 77 Palestinians had died in strikes since dawn on Wednesday.
- Israel has been condemned for a missile strike on an UNRWA medical facility in the Jabalia refugee camp that killed at least 22 people, including women and children.