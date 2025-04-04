Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills mostly children as 33 ‘massacred’ in Gaza school attacks
Authorities report 18 children among those killed as Israel bombs three schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.
- At least 112 Palestinians reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past day, including mostly women and children among 33 slain in three separate attacks on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.
- Israel orders more forced expulsions from southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City as the UN estimates some 280,000 Palestinians forcibly displaced since Israel broke the ceasefire in Gaza on March 18.