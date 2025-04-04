Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills mostly children as 33 ‘massacred’ in Gaza school attacks

Authorities report 18 children among those killed as Israel bombs three schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - APRIL 3: Palestinians, including children were injured after the Israeli army attacked Dar al-Arqam School, where displaced Palestinians took shelter in Gaza City, Gaza on April 3, 2025. 19 Palestinians were killed, while the wounded are transferred to hospitals in the region. ( Ayman Alhesi - Anadolu Agency )
A Palestinian child is carried by rescue workers after Israel attacked the Dar al-Arqam school-turned-shelter for displaced people in Gaza City on Thursday [Ayman Alhesi/Anadolu]
By Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Apr 2025
  • At least 112 Palestinians reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past day, including mostly women and children among 33 slain in three separate attacks on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.
  • Israel orders more forced expulsions from southern neighbourhoods of Gaza City as the UN estimates some 280,000 Palestinians forcibly displaced since Israel broke the ceasefire in Gaza on March 18.