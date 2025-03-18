Israel has left families bereaved and shocked across the Gaza Strip with a new wave of brutal attacks.

The Israeli military has been bombing across Gaza since the early hours of the morning, killing over 400 Palestinians and wounding more than 500 others.

With many children and women among the dead, the casualty figures are only expected to rise. Entire families have once again been wiped out, and local authorities are appealing to the public for blood donations.

Israel’s bombing campaign came without warning, countless Palestinians waking up to witness the extension of what the United Nations has called “hell on earth”.

Dozens of videos circulating on Tuesday showed civilians searching for loved ones in morgues and under the rubble of destroyed homes.

Here are some of the victims of Israel’s latest attacks:

Family slaughtered in Gaza City

Ramy Abdu, chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, lost his sister and her entire family after their home was bombed in Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave at around 4:30am (2:30 GMT)

He said Nesreen and her son and daughters, Ubaida, Omar and Lian, were all killed, along with Ubaida’s wife, Malak, and their small children, Siwar and Mohammed.

Advertisement

The family had survived many previous Israeli air strikes over several years and had their home and entire neighbourhood destroyed by Israeli bombs earlier in the war.

Israel killed my sister and her children tonight, along with her entire family. Israel may kill us at will, burn us alive, and tear us apart, but it will never succeed in uprooting us from our land. Justice and accountability await—no matter how long it takes.

Omer & Layan pic.twitter.com/aINB6AM2td — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 18, 2025

“Israel may kill us at will, burn us alive, and tear us apart, but it will never succeed in uprooting us from our land,” Abdu wrote on his X account, calling for accountability.

Also in Gaza City, footage broadcast by Palestinians on Instagram, verified by Al Jazeera, showed scenes of injured people on the ground as a result of an Israeli attack that hit a group of people near al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital.

A doctor and her whole family killed

Around half an hour after the killing of Abdu’s family in the north, a Gaza physician and her family were wiped out in the south.

Dr Majda Abu Aker, who was an obstetrics-gynaecology specialist at an UNRWA clinic in Rafah, and more than a dozen others were massacred by an Israeli air strike on her house in al-Jenaina neighbourhood in Rafah.

At least 10 of the killed Palestinians were members of the same family, including several women and their children. The youngest was a three-day-old infant girl.

Advertisement

Translation: The martyr, Dr Majda Abu Aker. The following martyrs were identified after the Aker family massacre in Rafah: Khaled Abu Riash (Abu Mohamed), Dr Majda Abu Aker, Kholoud Khaled Abu Riash and her children, Osama Abu Marzouq, Seham Abu Marzouq, Nour Osama Abu Marzouq and her three-day-old daughter, Dina Osama Abu Marzouq, Mohamed Osama Abu Marzouq.

More civilians killed in attacks on south Gaza

Another 15 people, most of them members of the Barhoum family, were named as being killed in al-Mawasi in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

The area had been designated a so-called “humanitarian zone” by the Israeli military during the war, but that didn’t stop Israeli warplanes from repeatedly attacking al-Mawasi to deadly effect.

Nearby, in the city of Abasan located east of Khan Younis, a family of six was killed as they were fleeing the Israeli bombs.

Their vehicle was directly hit and destroyed by an air strike, killing all six people, Al Jazeera correspondents on the ground reported.

Also in Khan Younis in the south, another family was left shocked and bereaved after their two young children were killed by Israeli bombs.

Heba al-Hindi, the children’s aunt, announced the news on Facebook.

“Dear children, may God have mercy on you and give patience to your mother and father,” she wrote, mourning Bisan and her brother Ayman.

Translation: Ayman and Bisan are martyrs, with God. Dear God grant us the strength, God grant you strength my sister, Soad, may he give you strength and patience.

‘My children died hungry’

A video from Khan Younis, verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad fact-checking agency, showed a Palestinian woman collapsing in tears as she bids farewell to her children and husband.

“My children died hungry, I swear to God they did not find food for suhoor, my daughter died fasting without suhoor,” the woman said, referring to the meal eaten before dawn during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

To Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said, “I am a mother with a burning heart, may God burn your heart over your children”.

Advertisement

Family finds body after hours of searching

In Jabalia in the north, families were forced to search for hours to find the remains of a loved one who was brutally killed by the devastating impact of an Israeli bomb.

Gruesome footage verified by Al Jazeera showed destroyed buildings a large crater left by the bomb, and parts of a body being found flung onto a tree.

Jabalia and its refugee camp have been subjected to some of the most destructive Israeli attacks since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

In the weeks before the January 19 implementation of the ceasefire with Hamas that Israel has now shattered again, much of Jabalia was destroyed.

The Israeli military has killed at least 48,577 Palestinians and wounded 112,041 others since the start of the war. Thousands more are missing or under the rubble and presumed dead, pushing the total to more than 61,000 dead.