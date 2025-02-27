Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home

The actor best known for his role in The French Connection has died; foul play is not suspected.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies found Hackman, 95, Arakawa, 64, and a dog dead when they performed a welfare check at their home just outside Santa Fe at about 1:45 pm (20:45 GMT) on Wednesday.

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hackman, a five-time Oscar nominee, starred in dozens of films and was one of the industry’s most respected performers. He won two Oscars for The French Connection and Unforgiven, 21 years apart.

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde. He was also nominated for best supporting actor in 1971 for I Never Sang for My Father.

Throughout his decades-long career that spanned more than 80 films, he played a variety of roles, appearing in action movies, thrillers and even had a comedic part in Mel Brook’s iconic comedy Young Frankenstein.

Hackman achieved notoriety in 1978, when he starred in Superman alongside Christopher Reeve, playing his archrival Lex Luthor.

He retired in his 70s, saying the parts he was offered were too grandfatherly. His last substantial role was in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport.

Hackman was married twice and had three children, Christopher, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne, with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese, who died in 2017.

He married Arakawa, a classical pianist, in 1991.