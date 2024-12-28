News, songs, movies and games: What the world searched for in 2024

Al Jazeera breaks down the top trends and most searched terms on Google in 2024.

Every December, Google publishes its Year in Search, a revealing capsule of the most searched topics reflecting the collective curiosity of the world and what they typed into the famous search bar.

In 2024, key news events, such as global elections as well as the greatest cultural hits of the year, were behind the highest search traffic. Here’s a breakdown of the year’s most searched topics across news stories, people, movies, songs, games, and food and drink globally.

What news stories sparked the most searches in 2024?

Elections, sizzling temperatures sparking environmental concerns and huge sporting events were major points of interest in the news this year.

The US election was the most searched news event of the year, indicating the global interest in American politics. From Joe Biden’s dramatic exit from the presidential race to fiery debates between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the election generated a huge buzz, peaking in late October/early November.

Excessive heat was the second most searched news story – a reminder of the world’s growing climate crisis, which saw sweltering, record-breaking temperatures worldwide in 2024.

The Olympics, held in Paris this year, were the third most searched news event, featuring a dazzling – and controversial – opening ceremony as well as record-breaking performances by athletes and new additions to the Games, such as breaking.

Who were the most searched people of 2024?

A polarising figure, Donald Trump was the year’s most searched individual. His legal battles and ultimately successful run for the US presidency kept him high up in the search bar, spurring discussions and online searches.

Kate Middleton, princess of Wales, was the second most searched person, particularly due to her absence from royal duties earlier in the year, sparking a wave of speculation and concern.

Kamala Harris was the third most searched person globally in 2024. The Democrat and US vice president sparked interest when she replaced outgoing President Joe Biden as a candidate for the presidency and was catapulted into the race for the White House just 100 days before the election.

Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif was the fourth most searched person in 2024. She won the gold medal in the women’s welterweight boxing event at the Olympics and sparked debate following a gender eligibility row.

What movies captured people’s attention in 2024?

Disney and Pixar’s animated sequel, Inside Out 2, led global searches in the movie category. The follow-up to the 2015 hit film reignited interest with its coming-of-age themes.

Deadpool and Wolverine, and Saltburn, were respectively the second and third most searched films.

What songs captured the world’s attention in 2024?

Kendrick Lamar’s track, Not Like Us, became the most searched song of 2024. Released in May, the powerhouse song has sparked conversations around race and appropriation.

Rose and Bruno Mars’s APT and Creepy Nuts’ Bling-Bang-Bang-Born were the second and third most searched songs, respectively, this year.

The global impact of music in 2024 stretched across diverse languages and cultures. Among the top 10 most searched songs were Japanese singer Kocchi no Kento’s single, Hai Yorokonde, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Similarly, Tamil singer Sai Abhyankkar’s Katchi Sera was the 10th most searched song in 2024, becoming popular for its soulful lyrics, music video and choreography.

What games were people most eager to play in 2024?

In the gaming world, The New York Times’ word game Connections captured the attention of players in the US and beyond, which had players everywhere flexing their mental muscles searching for connections between words.

Meanwhile, Japanese developer Pocketpair released Palworld, which drew global buzz for its unique blend of open-world exploration, crafting and creature companionship, offering a fresh take on survival games. Similarly, Infinite Craft captivated players with its limitless possibilities for building and creativity, cementing its place as a favourite among fans of sandbox-style gameplay.

The top searched games of 2024 show how popular games are no longer dominated by only a handful of studios or countries, with games from Japan, China, Sweden and Finland making the top 10 most searched in 2024.

Chinese game Black Myth: Wukong, for instance, was the seventh most searched game of the year. The game is based on the 16th-century Chinese classic Journey to the West, on the Buddhist monk Xuanzang’s pilgrimage to India in search of sacred texts.

What food and drink recipes were trending in 2024?

Among food and drink searches, the recipe for Olympics chocolate muffins became a global hit. Inspired by Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, who credited the muffins as his go-to energy boost during the Games, it quickly became a viral sensation. Home cooks around the world tried their hand at replicating the recipe, sharing their results on social media platforms.

Another standout food search trend was Tanghulu, a Chinese street food delicacy featuring skewered fruit coated in a glossy, crackly sugar shell, which became a hit for social media foodies.

Tini’s Mac and Cheese also earned its place among the year’s top food searches. Known for its creamy twist on the classic comfort dish, it became a go-to recipe for those seeking a cosy, crowd-pleasing meal.