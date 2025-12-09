Woman linked to Trump Press Secretary Leavitt freed by immigration agency

The mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew was granted bond from ICE custody as conflicting claims emerge over her immigration and relationship to Leavitt.

A Brazilian-born woman with familial ties to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is being released from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody as she has contested possible deportation, her lawyer has said.

Bruna Ferreira, a longtime resident of Massachusetts, received a $1,500 bond on Monday from an immigration judge at a Louisiana detention centre. Ferreira was arrested by ICE agents last month while driving to pick up her 11-year-old son in New Hampshire. She was previously engaged to Leavitt’s brother, Michael.

Her lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, said in a text message that “we argued that she wasn’t a danger or a flight risk,” and added: “The government stipulated to our argument and never once argued that she was a criminal illegal alien and waived appeal.”

The White House has sought to distance Leavitt from the case, saying in a statement that Ferreira had not spoken to the press secretary “in years”. Trump administration officials have not provided evidence for their claims about Ferreira’s history.

However, court filings, family photographs, and previous reporting indicate Ferreira lived with her son and shared custody with Michael Leavitt. In an interview with The Washington Post, Ferreira said she had chosen Karoline Leavitt to be her son’s godmother.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in an email that Ferreira is a “criminal illegal alien” who had been detained for battery, an allegation Pomerleau denies. DHS also stated that Ferreira entered the US on a B2 tourist visa that required her to leave the country in 1999.

“She will have periodic mandatory check-ins with ICE law enforcement to ensure she is abiding by the terms of her release,” the DHS spokesperson added.

A Trump administration official described Ferreira as an absentee parent who “has never lived with her son”. The official said the child has lived full-time with Michael Leavitt in New Hampshire since birth.

Ferreira said the White House’s characterisation of her as someone who had never lived with her child is “disgusting” and untrue.

According to the North Andover Eagle-Tribune, Ferreira and Michael Leavitt were engaged in 2014, when their son Mike Jr was eight months old.

Pomerleau disputes those accounts, insisting his client has shared custody. He said Ferreira came to the US as a toddler and later enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, which grants protection from deportation to people brought to the country without authorisation as children. According to him, the 33-year-old has maintained legal status under DACA and is now seeking a green card.

Efforts by former President Donald Trump to end DACA during his first term were blocked by the US Supreme Court.

Karoline Leavitt has declined to comment on the case. The current press secretary rose to prominence as Donald Trump’s spokeswoman during his 2024 campaign and now serves as a key member of the White House. She has become one of the leading defenders of the administration’s aggressive crackdown on undocumented immigrants and has publicly supported stricter ICE operations.