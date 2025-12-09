The Take: Is New Delhi’s toxic smog making the city unliveable?

New Delhi’s residents have taken to the streets to protest the city’s air pollution crisis.

Each winter, New Delhi is smothered in a toxic smog that chokes residents, sending many to hospitals for acute respiratory ailments. The government has pledged to tackle the air pollution crisis, but the reality remains difficult. Amid fears that India’s capital is becoming unliveable, residents are now demanding real action after a decade of breathing the world’s dirtiest air.

