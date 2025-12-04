Eurovision organisers debate whether Israel should be barred from contest

EBU will have a jury vote along with the public if it cannot pass rules preventing bids that sway the public, as Israel allegedly did last year amid Gaza carnage.

Public broadcasters are meeting to discuss whether Israel should be excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest over alleged interference in last year’s competition and its continued genocidal war on Gaza.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which brings together member broadcasters organising the feel-good music contest, launched two days of talks on the divisive issue on Thursday, ahead of the 70th edition in Vienna next May.

The debate, which has seen countries like Iceland, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands threaten to walk out of next year’s contest if Israel takes part, was supposed to be settled with a vote in November.

But a few days after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on October 10, which Israel has now violated nearly 600 times, the EBU postponed the decision until its ordinary general assembly in Geneva this week.

The meeting, which ends Friday, will discuss new rules intended to discourage governments from swaying voters, following claims that Israel unfairly boosted 2025 entrant Yuval Raphael, who had little backing from the professional jury, but won second place after an apparent surge of support from the public, some of which was likely orchestrated by Israeli backers.

Under the new EBU rules, an expanded professional jury will be reintroduced at the semifinal stage and will have about 50 percent of the vote. The other half will remain a public vote.

If members cannot agree on new rules, a vote will be held on Israel’s participation, the EBU said.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS accused Israel of “proven interference” in last year’s contest while also highlighting a “serious violation of press freedom” during the Gaza war, which has seen foreign reporters barred from entering the territory.

Conversely, Germany, a major Eurovision backer, has said it will not take part if Israel is barred. “Israel belongs in the Eurovision Song Contest,” said German Minister of State for Culture Wolfram Weimer.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said it is preparing for next year’s contest and will soon release changes to its entry selection process. Kan added that it will present its position on possible disqualification at the meeting.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which dates back to 1956, reaches around 160 million viewers, according to the EBU.

Russia was excluded following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Belarus following suit a year earlier after the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.