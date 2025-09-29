Should Israel be banned from international competitions?

Calls for Israel to be banned from the World Cup and Eurovision are growing due to the genocide in Gaza.

Calls for Israel to be banned from global sport and cultural competitions are growing.

Many argue the country should not be taking part in international events while it is committing genocide in Gaza.

With next year’s World Cup and Eurovision Song Contest on the line, what is the case for and against barring Israel?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Ashish Prashar – political strategist; former adviser to Middle East envoy Tony Blair; campaign director for the Game Over Israel campaign

Dan Perry – Tel Aviv-based former editor of the Associated Press news agency in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; publisher of “Ask Questions Later” on Substack

Andrew Feinstein – anti-apartheid activist and author, who was elected as an ANC member of parliament under Nelson Mandela in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994