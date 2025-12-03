Sabrina Carpenter condemns ‘evil’ use of her music in White House video

Publisher of beloved children’s character Franklin the Turtle also disavowed the Trump administration’s use of artwork.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and the publisher of the beloved children’s character Franklin the Turtle have disavowed US President Donald Trump’s administration’s use of their music and imagery to support its agenda.

Responding on social media to the use of her song Juno, from her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, in a video montage depicting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, Carpenter said, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

In the caption for the clip, the White House quoted Carpenter’s lyrics, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson retorted in a statement: “Here’s a Short ‘n Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Franklin the Turtle publisher Kids Can Press condemned US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s post on X featuring a manipulated image showing Franklin aiming a bazooka at boats.

Hegseth posted the image with the caption, “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” Kids Can Press said in a post shared on social media.

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values,” the statement added.

Hegseth shared the video as he continues to face scrutiny over allegations that he ordered a second deadly strike on two survivors of a previous attack on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean Sea in September. The incident has prompted calls for an investigation into possible war crimes.

Several other artists have protested Trump and his team’s use of their music.

American singer and guitarist Kenny Loggins recently demanded the removal of a video posted by the president that used his hit Danger Zone from the movie Top Gun.

The video used AI-generated images of Trump as a fighter pilot dropping excrement on political opponents.

In 2024, Celine Dion condemned the use of one of her songs, My Heart Will Go On, in a campaign video, and Beyonce reacted similarly over the use of her song Freedom the same year.

However, Trump counts several musicians among his supporters, including Victor Willis, the only original remaining member of the Village People.

Willis has been openly supportive of Trump using the band’s 1970s disco hit YMCA at campaign rallies, in contrast to some of his fellow band members who had previously asked for the Trump administration not to use the song, which has long been associated with the gay liberation movement.