Is ICE in the US operating as secret police?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is using masked agents and unmarked cars in raids, sparking fear and criticism.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is operating in an unprecedented way during United States President Donald Trump’s second term. The agency has existed for more than 20 years but now operates as a masked force. Impostors posing as agents have committed crimes such as kidnapping and sexual assault. The FBI has urged ICE officers to unmask and identify themselves. How did the agency get here?