At least 11 Palestinians killed after Israel hits tent camp in Rafah

At least 50 people were injured in the attack near the Al-Helal Al-Emirati Maternity Hospital in southern Gaza.

Israeli forces have hit a tent in Rafah housing displaced Palestinians, killing at least 11 people, according to local authorities, hours after 15 people were killed in an attack on a home in Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

At least 50 people were injured in Saturday’s drone attack, which took place next to the entrance of the Al-Helal Al-Emirati Maternity Hospital in Tal as-Sultan, Rafah City, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry said Abdel Fattah Abu Marhi, the head of the paramedic unit at the hospital, was killed.

It added that children were among the injured.

“A tent filled with displaced evacuees in the area, including an entire family, has been directly hit by a drone strike,” said Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah.

He said eight of the bodies had been taken to the Kuwait Hospital “where the scene is very chaotic” as the small facility is unprepared for the large number of injuries arriving there.

In December, displaced people were instructed by the Israelis to move to the Tal as-Sultan area to avoid being bombed, our correspondent said, adding that “the narrative that Rafah is a safe zone has once again been proven false.”

“While this is not the first time that the Tal as-Sultan area has been targeted, it is probably the worst,” Mahmoud said. “People’s sense of safety in Rafah is completely shattered.”

At least 30,320 Palestinians have been killed and 71,533 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday. It added that at least 92 of those were killed in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, at least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli air raids targeting three houses elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency, quoting medical sources, reported that Israeli jets targeted two houses east of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 15 people.

In the Jabalia campin , northern Gaza, Israeli jets struck a house in an attack that killed two people. The house was reportedly sheltering 70 displaced people.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.