Israel strikes Yemen’s Sanaa airport, Hodeidah power plant

Multiple Israeli air raids have targeted an airport, military base and a power station in Yemen, Israeli and Houthi media say.

Capital Sanaa’s airport and the adjacent Al-Dailami base were targeted on Thursday along with the power plant in the port town of Hodeidah, in attacks that the Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV channel called “Israeli aggression”.

Yemeni journalist Hussain al-Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera the attack on Sanaa airport saw one of its control towers being targeted, disrupting the operations.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strikes, which came a day after Yemen fired a ballistic missile and two drones towards Israel.

Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Amman, said whenever Israelis forces conduct such attacks in Yemen, “they often release a detailed statement afterwards with video footage showing all of the types of jets that were involved”.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile attack left 16 people wounded in Tel Aviv. The incident prompted a warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he had ordered the destruction of Houthi infrastructure.

Houthi fighters in Yemen have targeted Israel and ships linked to it in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 45,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed by Israeli forces.