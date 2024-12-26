Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as three babies freeze to death in tent camps

Infants sheltering in flimsy tents in displacement camps die of hypothermia as Hamas, Israel trade blame for delays in reaching a truce deal.

Palestinians gather following the Israeli attack on the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surrounding buildings in Beit Lahya, Gaza on December 25, 2024. Photojournalist:Khalil Ramzi Alkahlut
Video Duration 01 minutes 57 seconds

Christians in Gaza mark Christmas amid ongoing Israeli war and hope for peace

By Zaheena Rasheed and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 26 Dec 2024
  • Three Palestinian babies die of hypothermia in displacement camps in southern Gaza, doctors say, as temperatures plummet and Israel’s blockade on food, water and essential winter supplies continues.
  • Hamas accuses Israel of setting “new conditions” in ongoing ceasefire talks and delaying a truce deal, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it was the Palestinian group that was creating “new obstacles”.