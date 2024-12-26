Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as three babies freeze to death in tent camps
Infants sheltering in flimsy tents in displacement camps die of hypothermia as Hamas, Israel trade blame for delays in reaching a truce deal.
- Three Palestinian babies die of hypothermia in displacement camps in southern Gaza, doctors say, as temperatures plummet and Israel’s blockade on food, water and essential winter supplies continues.
- Hamas accuses Israel of setting “new conditions” in ongoing ceasefire talks and delaying a truce deal, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it was the Palestinian group that was creating “new obstacles”.