A court in Senegal has sentenced the leading opposition figure Ousmane Sonko to two years in jail for “corrupting youth”.

The court on Thursday acquitted Sonko, a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, of rape charges and issuing death threats.

Sonko, 48, was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021 and making death threats against her. He denies wrongdoing and is boycotting court proceedings.

The case has triggered violent protests, with Sonko’s supporters denouncing the charges against him as politically motivated, which the government and the justice officials deny.

Senegal’s electoral code prevents individuals convicted of a criminal offence from running for political office.

The court also sentenced Sonko’s co-accused, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye, the owner of the beauty salon where Sonko was accused of repeatedly abusing an employee, to two years’ imprisonment.

